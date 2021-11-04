Suez canal authority aims to raise transit fees by 6% in 2022 - chairman
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-11-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:05 IST
Egypt plans to raise fees by 6% on ships transiting the Suez Canal in 2022, the canal authority's chairman Osama Rabie said on Thursday.
Tankers transporting liquefied natural gas and tourist cruise ships will be excluded from the fee hike, Rabie added.
