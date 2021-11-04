Left Menu

Suez canal authority aims to raise transit fees by 6% in 2022 - chairman

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-11-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:05 IST
Suez canal authority aims to raise transit fees by 6% in 2022 - chairman
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt plans to raise fees by 6% on ships transiting the Suez Canal in 2022, the canal authority's chairman Osama Rabie said on Thursday.

Tankers transporting liquefied natural gas and tourist cruise ships will be excluded from the fee hike, Rabie added.

