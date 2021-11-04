Left Menu

European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring

Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding 23 million euros worth of assets had been seized.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:02 IST
European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring
  • Country:
  • Romania

Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding 23 million euros worth of assets had been seized. "The main suspects organised a so-called value added tax carousel, which involved the repeated circulation of platinum coins through the same companies," the European Public Prosecutor's Office in Luxembourg said in a statement.

The arrests took place over the past two days, it said. EPPO said some of the companies, "the so-called missing traders, did not fulfil their tax obligations, and therefore permitted another of these companies, based in Germany – the so-called broker – to claim an undue VAT credit."

Prosecutors said the estimated tax loss in Germany resulting from these activities was at least 23 million euros. The core of the criminal activity, it said, was located in Hamburg, with money laundering primarily organised in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with important links in Romania. Under the operation, bank accounts and assets were frozen in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The EPPO did not elaborate.

The newly-launched EPPO began its work on June 1, led by Romania's former anti-corruption chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi, focusing on serious cross-border cases involving EU funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021