QUOTES-BoE holds press conference after holding rates

The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, dashing investors' expectations for a hike that would have made it the first of the world's big central banks to raise rates after the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are quotes from the Bank's press conference:

ANDREW BAILEY, GOVERNOR "There is no fixed unit of time that is transitory. For me at least, it is a behavioural thing particularly in the context in which we are operating which is, the longer ... that rise in inflation goes on, the more there is a risk that it gets translated into inflation expectations."

