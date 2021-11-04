Left Menu

QUOTES-BoE holds press conference after holding rates

Below are quotes from the Bank's press conference: ANDREW BAILEY, GOVERNOR "There is no fixed unit of time that is transitory. that rise in inflation goes on, the more there is a risk that it gets translated into inflation expectations."

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:23 IST
QUOTES-BoE holds press conference after holding rates
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, dashing investors' expectations for a hike that would have made it the first of the world's big central banks to raise rates after the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are quotes from the Bank's press conference:

ANDREW BAILEY, GOVERNOR "There is no fixed unit of time that is transitory. For me at least, it is a behavioural thing particularly in the context in which we are operating which is, the longer ... that rise in inflation goes on, the more there is a risk that it gets translated into inflation expectations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021