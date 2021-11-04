Left Menu

Pound tumbles, stocks edge higher after BOE holds rates

Against the euro, the pound was down 0.5% to 85.26 pence. "Much was built into a hike today, my sense is a hawkish hold rhetoric will ensue & limit the current sell-off." said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:30 IST
Pound tumbles, stocks edge higher after BOE holds rates
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling extended losses on Thursday, posting its biggest one-day drop against the greenback in more than six weeks, after the Bank of England squashed market expectations by holding interest rates steady.

Bond futures ticked higher and the main FTSE index was up 0.5% after the decision, with bank shares predictably the biggest losers. Seven of the central bank's nine policymakers voted to hold off a rate rise for now, so they could see the how many people became unemployed following the recent end of the government's job-protecting furlough scheme.

Against the U.S. dollar, the pound fell briefly to the day's low at $1.3547, down 1% on the day, its biggest single day drop since end-September. It was down 0.2% versus the U.S dollar before the announcement. Against the euro, the pound was down 0.5% to 85.26 pence.

"Much was built into a hike today, my sense is a hawkish hold rhetoric will ensue & limit the current sell-off." said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021