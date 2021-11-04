Left Menu

US trade deficit hits record of $80.9 billion in September

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:32 IST
The US trade deficit hit an all-time high of USD 80.9 billion in September as American exports fell sharply while imports, even with supply chain problems at American ports, kept climbing.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the September deficit topped the previous record of USD 73.2 billion set in June. The deficit is the gap between what the United States exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from foreign nations.

In September, exports plunged 3 per cent to USD 207.6 billion while imports rose 0.6 per cent to USD 288.5 billion.

The politically sensitive goods deficit with China shot up 15 per cent in September to USD 36.5 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

