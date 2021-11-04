Left Menu

Muhurat trading: Sensex, Nifty off to a positive start

Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 359 points to 60,131 in the opening trade of the special Muhurat session on Thursday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2078. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 108.50 points or 0.61 per cent to 17,937.40.All BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by auto, consumer durables, bankex and oil and gas.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:36 IST
Muhurat trading: Sensex, Nifty off to a positive start
  • Country:
  • India

Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 359 points to 60,131 in the opening trade of the special Muhurat session on Thursday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2078. The 30-share index was trading higher by 358.92 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 60,130.84 in the first few minutes of trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 108.50 points or 0.61 per cent to 17,937.40.

All BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by auto, consumer durables, bankex and oil and gas. Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their books on the first session of Samvat 2078. All Sensex stocks were trading in the positive zone. M&M led the gainers' pack, spurting 2.76 per cent, followed by ITC, Kotak Bank, L&T, SBI, Bajaj Auto and Nestle India. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 401.48 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought to the tune of Rs 195.55 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021