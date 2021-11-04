Mahurat trading starts with indices in green

Ringing in the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Thursday, the special Mahurat trading session flagged off at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with the indices opening in the green. The special trading window marks the beginning of Samvat 2078. It is the Hindu calendar that begins on Diwali.

At 6.17 pm, the BSE Sensex opened at 60122.71 points up at 350.79 points and the NSE Nifty opened at 17936.30 points up by 107.10 points. During the trading session Sensex touched a high of 60,207.97 points (at 6.17 pm) and a low of 60,076.77 points.

In the Sensex, sectors which are trading high are auto, consumer durables and Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services sectors. Actress Bhagyashree rang the opening bell along with Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the BSE Ashish Chauhan.

"Bollywood Actress Bhagyashree with Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO BSE Indiaand others Ringing the Opening Bell to mark the Deepavali Muhurat Trading," BSE India tweeted. Before the opening, a Laxmi puja was also performed here in Mumbai.

Ashish Chauhan performed the Puja along with his family members at BSE office located at Dalal Street in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda. Bhagyashree was also present during the puja and offered prayers to Goddess Laxmi. With the completion of this Puja, the special one-hour long 'Mahurat Trading' session commences in BSE. The market will close at 7.15 pm. (ANI)

