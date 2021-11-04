Left Menu

Russia says Denmark detains its research vessel

Russian RIA news agency reported that 61 people were on board of the vessel, citing the embassy. The embassy said the vessel, Akademik Ioffe of the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, was detained on Nov. 1 while it was refuelling at the port of Skagen.

The vessel was flying the Russian flag, was owned by the Russian Federation, and was used by the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology for scientific purposes, the embassy said in a statement. Denmark's navy and foreign ministry were not immediately available for comment.

