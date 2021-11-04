US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens at record high on earnings cheer

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a record high on Thursday, propped up by a slew of stellar earnings reports and as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve's first steps to begin paring its pandemic-era support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.12 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 36,107.46.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.36 points, or 0.05%, at 4,662.93, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 38.16 points, or 0.24%, to 15,849.74 at the opening bell.

