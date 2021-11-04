France says Lebanon must be dissociated from wider regional rivalries

France said on Thursday that Lebanon needed to be shielded from regional crises and that it was paramount that core actors across the zone needed to play their part in helping to get Beirut to implement reforms and get it out of its quagmire.

France's foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday that it was in contact with all parties and urged Lebanese officials and regional powers to calm the situation.

"The dissociation of Lebanon from regional crises is of essential importance," Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters in a daily briefing. "In this context, Lebanon must be able to count on all of its regional partners to support it on the path to reforms and the way out of the crisis."

