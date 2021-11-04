Maha: Strike by some MSRTC staffers continues; HC summons union leader

A section of employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) continued their strike on Thursday even as the Bombay High Court took serious note of the agitation that is continuing despite a restraining order, and called for an end to the stir while asking a union leader to appear before it on Friday.

According to a MSRTC press release, as of 6 pm, bus operations at 53 of the 250 depots of the corporation were shut due to the employees' strike, which has come during the festive season when people travel to their native places in large numbers.

A section of the MSRTC employees is not reporting for duty since October 28 seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government, according to union sources.

The high court, while hearing an urgent leave petition filed by the MSRTC on Wednesday evening, directed the corporation's employees to refrain from going on strike.

On Thursday, the HC rapped a union of the workers for going ahead with its strike despite the court's order restraining it from doing so.

A vacation bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade directed the union's leader, Ajaykumar Gujjar, to remain personally present in the court on November 5 (Friday) and explain why action should not be initiated against him for wilfully disobeying the court's orders.

In its Wednesday order, the HC had observed, ''Keeping in mind the immense hardship and inconvenience that will be caused to the members of the public who have fixed their travel plans through MSRTC buses during the festive days, we direct the Respondents i.e., all the employees of the MSRTC to refrain from proceeding with the proposed rally/strike/stoppage of work from midnight of November 3 and/or thereafter, until further orders.'' On Thursday, the vacation bench was informed by the state transport body that despite the court's order, Maharashtra Rajya Kanishth Vetanshreni ST Karmachari Sanghatana – the union led by Gujjar – had gone ahead with the strike.

The court then directed the said union to call off the strike immediately and posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

"Ajaykumar Gujjar is also directed to remain present before this Court on November 5 at 2.30 pm, along with his affidavit, failing which the Court shall be constrained to pass necessary orders to ensure his presence before this Court, including issuing a warrant of arrest against him," the bench said.

On October 29, on a plea by the MSRTC, the industrial court had restrained the Maharashtra State Transport Kamgar Sanghatana and 26 others employees' unions of the MSRTC from proceeding with the illegal strike until further orders.

The industrial court had also issued notices to the respondents and kept the matter for further hearing on November 15.

Pending this, the workers' union sent the notice to the MSRTC on Wednesday that they would be going ahead with their strike from midnight of Wednesday and Thursday, unless the transport body gives them a written assurance that its staffers will be treated as employees of the state government.

The transport body claimed the unions' move was illegal and an attempt to blackmail the MSRTC, which is required to run buses to enable citizens to reach different destinations during the festive season.

As there wasn't sufficient time to approach the industrial court, whose order was being breached, the MSRTC had moved the HC. All the other workers' unions called off the strike except the one led by Gujjar.

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab on Wednesday said a discussion on the demand for merger of the MSRTC with the state government and other issues related to the loss-making corporation will take place after Diwali.

Last week, MSRTC employees started a ''spontaneous'' agitation over their various demands, including those related to salary. A majority of them returned to work after the state government accepted most of their demands, but the issue of merger remains unresolved.

The MSRTC is one of the biggest state transport corporations in the county with a fleet of more than 16,000 buses and around 93,000 employees, including drivers and conductors.

The corporation used to ferry over 65 lakh passengers daily before the coronavirus outbreak last year.

