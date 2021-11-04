Left Menu

Nagaland govt cuts VAT on fuel by Rs 7 per litre

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:17 IST
A day after the Centre slashed excise duty on fuel, the Nagaland government on Thursday announced a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre each.

With the cut in central and state taxes, petrol will be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre and diesel by Rs 17 in the northeastern state.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, ''Happy to announce that the government of Nagaland has reduced VAT on diesel and petrol and other motor spirits by Rs 7 per litre, with immediate effect.'' A notification, issued by Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner Sentiyanger Imchen, said the governor of Nagaland is hereby pleased to ''reduce the overall incidence of VAT on diesel, petrol and other motor spirit sold within the state by Rs 7 only per litre with reference to the prices prevailing on November 3, 2021''.

The price of petrol in the state capital Kohima reduced to Rs 97.47 per litre, and diesel to Rs 81.23.

The Centre had, on Wednesday, cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively, a move which has evoked similar response by many states.

