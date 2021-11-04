Sterling slides 1.5% after BoE fails to deliver expected rate hike

Sterling posted its biggest one day fall in more than 18 months on Thursday after the Bank of England left its main interest rate unchanged having previously signalled it could raise it, casting doubts over the bank's communication. Seven of the nine members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted to hold off lifting the Bank Rate from its all-time low of 0.1% so they could assess the impact on unemployment levels of the recent end to the government's pandemic job-protection furlough scheme.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey had last month stressed the need to prevent inflation - running above the bank's 2% target - from becoming permanently embedded, while fellow policymaker Michael Saunders said households needed to brace for "significantly earlier" interest rate rises. But in the end, the BoE dashed investors' expectations for a rate hike to 0.25%, sending sterling down 1.53% versus the dollar to $1.3472 in its biggest daily drop since March 2020. It was down more than 7 cents from a June peak of $1.42.

"In the speeches that they've made, they haven't pushed back against those (hike) expectations and they waited to today to do it. So I think that does raise some questions around communications from them," said Dean Turner, economist at UBS Global Wealth Management. Against the euro, the pound fell 0.9% to its lowest level in a month at 85.57 pence.

Analysts said that the pound would likely find renewed support over the next few months as the BoE kept alive the prospect of tighter monetary policy soon. Earlier this year, sterling had been a major beneficiary of the global reopening trade, supported by a faster initial COVID-19 vaccine campaign than any other developed country.

However, weekly positioning data showed bullish pound bets have fallen considerably over the last two months after long-positions hit a three-year high in March boosted by interest from both hedge funds and longer-term investors. Analysts have said that rate hike bets were the main driver preventing a further weakening of the pound as the country faced a fuel crisis and a post-Brexit shortage of staff while COVID-19 cases remain at stubbornly high levels.

Two MPC members had recently said there was little they could do to fix the root cause of inflation, which was caused by the reopening of the world economy and could fade quickly.

