New Manhattan grand jury to weigh charges against Trump Organization -Washington Post

- The Manhattan district attorney has convened a new grand jury to weigh potential further charges in the Trump Organization case, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged in July with tax fraud arising from a probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump's business and its practices.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 01:19 IST
- The Manhattan district attorney has convened a new grand jury to weigh potential further charges in the Trump Organization case, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged in July with tax fraud arising from a probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump's business and its practices. Both Weisselberg and the company pleaded not guilty. A Republican, Trump himself has not been charged and calls the charges politically motivated.

A spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, will step down at the end of the year. The Washington Post said this second grand jury was expected to examine how the company valued its assets, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The first indictment focused mainly on perks and benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars the Trump Organization provided to Weisselberg and other officials without proper reporting on tax returns. Vance will be succeeded by Alvin Bragg, a Democrat elected to the post on Tuesday. Bragg has said he will not comment on the case before taking office.

