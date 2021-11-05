Left Menu

One migrant dies in train accident in northern France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-11-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 01:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A train running in northern France hit a group of migrants walking along the tracks near Calais, killing one person and injuring three others, local authorities said on Twitter.

Franck Dhersin, vice president of the Hauts de France region, said all victims were from Eritrea, adding one of the three injured people was in a state of "absolute emergency".

Train operator SNCF said traffic would remain suspended on the Calais-Dunkerque line until Friday morning. (Reporting Pascal Rossignol and Marc Angrand; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Franklin Paul)

