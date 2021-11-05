Coronavirus infections are hitting record levels in many countries across Europe as winter takes hold, prompting a call for action from the World Health Organization which described the new wave as a "grave concern". DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Daily COVID-19 cases in Germany, Croatia, Slovenia and Slovakia hit record highs. * Russia's daily death toll hit a record high, while Ukraine's total cases exceeded 3 million and Poland's daily infections topped 15,000 for the first time since April.

* Belgium's hospitalisations rose back to levels that had forced a lockdown in October 2020, as the United States advised against travelling to the host of EU and NATO headquarters. * Austria's daily new infections surged towards the record set a year ago, making a lockdown for the unvaccinated ever more likely as the government struggles to convince holdouts to get their shot.

AMERICAS * President Joe Biden will enforce a mandate that workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting Jan. 4, spurring legal challenges from Republican governors who say Biden is overstepping his authority.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China is on high alert at its international ports of entry to reduce the risk of cases entering from abroad, and it has stepped up curbs within the country amid a growing outbreak less than 100 days before the Beijing Winter Olympics.

* South Korea opened quarantine centres to house potentially thousands of teenagers with COVID-19 ahead of the country's gruelling eight-hour college entrance exam in two weeks. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* West and Central Africa could see a rise in HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths in a few years due to disruptions in health services because of the pandemic, the executive director of the U.N. AIDS agency said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. * The European Union's drug regulator is in discussions with AstraZeneca over possible authorisation of booster doses of the drugmaker's vaccine.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks climbed globally to new records after the U.S. Federal Reserve decision to start scaling back its bond-buying program this month and the Bank of England's plan to keep interest rates on hold, dashing investors' expectations for a hike.

* Asia's gradual easing of international travel curbs is proving a welcome relief for the region's hard-hit tourism operators slowly opening up to visitors from around the world, with one giant exception, China. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Sherry Jacob-Phillips; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

