Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 01:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 01:55 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus infections are hitting record levels in many countries across Europe as winter takes hold, prompting a call for action from the World Health Organization which described the new wave as a "grave concern". DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Daily COVID-19 cases in Germany, Croatia, Slovenia and Slovakia hit record highs. * Russia's daily death toll hit a record high, while Ukraine's total cases exceeded 3 million and Poland's daily infections topped 15,000 for the first time since April.

* Belgium's hospitalisations rose back to levels that had forced a lockdown in October 2020, as the United States advised against travelling to the host of EU and NATO headquarters. * Austria's daily new infections surged towards the record set a year ago, making a lockdown for the unvaccinated ever more likely as the government struggles to convince holdouts to get their shot.

AMERICAS * President Joe Biden will enforce a mandate that workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting Jan. 4, spurring legal challenges from Republican governors who say Biden is overstepping his authority.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China is on high alert at its international ports of entry to reduce the risk of cases entering from abroad, and it has stepped up curbs within the country amid a growing outbreak less than 100 days before the Beijing Winter Olympics.

* South Korea opened quarantine centres to house potentially thousands of teenagers with COVID-19 ahead of the country's gruelling eight-hour college entrance exam in two weeks. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* West and Central Africa could see a rise in HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths in a few years due to disruptions in health services because of the pandemic, the executive director of the U.N. AIDS agency said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. * The European Union's drug regulator is in discussions with AstraZeneca over possible authorisation of booster doses of the drugmaker's vaccine.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks climbed globally to new records after the U.S. Federal Reserve decision to start scaling back its bond-buying program this month and the Bank of England's plan to keep interest rates on hold, dashing investors' expectations for a hike.

* Asia's gradual easing of international travel curbs is proving a welcome relief for the region's hard-hit tourism operators slowly opening up to visitors from around the world, with one giant exception, China. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Sherry Jacob-Phillips; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021