Livent boosts annual revenue outlook on rising lithium demand

Lithium producer Livent Corp boosted its 2021 sales forecast on Thursday, encouraged by rising demand for the electric vehicle battery metal.

Lithium ion batteries are expected to be a dominant battery chemistry, especially in transportation, as the world moves to meet stringent targets for cutting carbon emissions. "Given the supply-demand tightness that is a major factor behind rising prices, we are seeing an increased focus from customers on securing reliable lithium volumes to support their own growth plan," Chief Executive Officer Paul Graves said in a statement.

Livent said it expects current market conditions to persist, and possibly strengthen further, through the end of 2022. It forecast full-year revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with a prior estimate of between $370 million and $390 million.

Third-quarter revenue rose to $103.6 million from $72.6 million.

