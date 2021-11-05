Left Menu

Livent boosts annual revenue outlook on rising lithium demand

Lithium producer Livent Corp boosted its 2021 sales forecast on Thursday, encouraged by rising demand for the electric vehicle battery metal. Lithium ion batteries are expected to be a dominant battery chemistry, especially in transportation, as the world moves to meet stringent targets for cutting carbon emissions.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 01:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 01:57 IST
Livent boosts annual revenue outlook on rising lithium demand

Lithium producer Livent Corp boosted its 2021 sales forecast on Thursday, encouraged by rising demand for the electric vehicle battery metal.

Lithium ion batteries are expected to be a dominant battery chemistry, especially in transportation, as the world moves to meet stringent targets for cutting carbon emissions. "Given the supply-demand tightness that is a major factor behind rising prices, we are seeing an increased focus from customers on securing reliable lithium volumes to support their own growth plan," Chief Executive Officer Paul Graves said in a statement.

Livent said it expects current market conditions to persist, and possibly strengthen further, through the end of 2022. It forecast full-year revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with a prior estimate of between $370 million and $390 million.

Third-quarter revenue rose to $103.6 million from $72.6 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021