PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 5

- UK talks with France fail to solve post-Brexit fishing dispute https://on.ft.com/3CMR1cR - Metro Bank receives takeover approach from Carlyle https://on.ft.com/2ZTbyOa

- MPs question Sanjeev Gupta's stewardship of Liberty Steel https://on.ft.com/2YfPqwW - Delayed UK border checks increase risk of smuggling and trade disputes https://on.ft.com/2YgkDA7

Overview - The UK and France remained locked in a bitter cross-Channel confrontation over fishing licences for French boats in English waters after a meeting between UK Brexit minister Lord David Frost and France's Europe minister, Clément Beaune, in Paris on Thursday.

- Private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has approached Metro Bank PLC about a possible takeover, making it the latest group to target a British high-street lender as interest rates are expected to rise. - An influential group of MPs has called into question Sanjeev Gupta's stewardship of Liberty Steel, Britain's third-largest steelmaker, after identifying a "series of audit and corporate governance red flags" at the tycoon's conglomerate.

- The UK government will face "significant challenges" in preparing the country's borders for the introduction of full customs controls on EU imports next year, the National Audit Office, government spending watchdog, has warned. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

