Left Menu

Boeing shareholders reach settlement in 737 MAX board oversight suit - WSJ

Boeing Co's current and former directors have reached an agreement of about $225 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit that claimed the plane maker's board failed to properly oversee safety matters related to the 737 MAX, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. As part of the proposed settlement, Boeing has agreed to hire an ombudsman to handle internal issues and appoint a board member with experience in aviation safety, according to the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/boeing-shareholders-reach-settlement-in-737-max-board-oversight-suit-11636076012?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 08:24 IST
Boeing shareholders reach settlement in 737 MAX board oversight suit - WSJ

Boeing Co's current and former directors have reached an agreement of about $225 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit that claimed the plane maker's board failed to properly oversee safety matters related to the 737 MAX, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

As part of the proposed settlement, Boeing has agreed to hire an ombudsman to handle internal issues and appoint a board member with experience in aviation safety, according to the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/boeing-shareholders-reach-settlement-in-737-max-board-oversight-suit-11636076012?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday. Boeing declined to comment.

In September, a Delaware judge denied the company's move to dismiss the suit, ruling that Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in less than six months. The monetary portion of the settlement would be paid by directors' insurers to the corporation, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the agreement.

The settlement, expected to be filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery as soon as Friday, isn't expected to include an admission of wrongdoing on the part of the directors, including Boeing Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021