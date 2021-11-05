TritonExec goes global with its India expansion

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TritonExec, the global executive search firm specialising in leadership hiring, team hires, and Exec RPO (recruitment process outsourcing) in professional services and fintech, expands its presence to India, Japan and Australia. Additionally, they will cover Philippines, China, Hong Kong and Singapore markets from their nearshore locations in Asia. As part of their Asia strategy, TritonExec has opened its headquarters in Hyderabad India, and has hired its first 15 employees with a focus to serve English speaking markets and add scale to its North America and Europe business.

The firm also confirmed that with this move it has entered into a new global five-year engagement with professional services firm Genpact (NYSE: G) and are in advanced talks with existing clients to expand their service offering across the region.

On their expansion to Asia, co-founder Jonathan Morris said, ''Our expansion in India is a strategic choice for us which will help us support our clients in their growth objectives. Asia is an interesting and dynamic economy, which will provide us the scale and domain expertise to continue to provide our high-touch, white-gloved service to our clients, who are looking to scale their business at pace.'' Co-founder, Ben Graham added, ''We have been fortunate that we have clients who love to innovate and help us transform ourselves while transforming our clients' business. Over the past decade we have built strong credibility with our clients who not only trust us with their business but are also our strongest advocates - we would like to thank them for these opportunities. This move into Asia Pacific is going to be pivotal for our clients as they can now leverage our international standards, global best practices and consumer grade experience to a candidate market that has expected such a high quality service which we believe has been underserved for a long time.'' About TritonExec TritonExec is a global executive search firm that specialises in fintech and professional services. With offices in UK, US, and India, TritonExec provide executive search, multi-hire programmes and executive level RPO services. Simply put, TritonExec enables growth. The firm supplies essential leadership to a number of high-profile worldwide companies that make an impact on the world. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1678048/TritonExec_Co_founders.jpg PWR PWR

