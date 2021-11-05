Left Menu

Indonesia takes over land controlled by Suharto son's firm

His lawyer had recently attended meetings with authorities to discuss Timor's debt, according to media reports. The government has made several attempts to recover https://www.reuters.com/article/indonesia-suharto/indonesia-seizes-funds-from-suharto-family-firm-idUKJAK23521420080829 funds from the company, including taking it to court in 2008.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 05-11-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 11:08 IST
Indonesia takes over land controlled by Suharto son's firm
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's government on Friday took over land assets linked to an automaker company owned by the son of late president Suharto, in its latest attempt to recover money from the once-powerful family. The move was part of wider efforts to recoup $7.7 billion of unpaid loans given as bank bailouts during the 1997-1998 financial crisis.

Carmaker PT Timor Putra Nasional, controlled by Suharto's youngest son Hutomo "Tommy" Mandala Putra, has an outstanding debt to the state amounting to 2.6 trillion rupiahs ($180.87 million) after defaulting on loans to state banks during the crisis, according to a statement. The government had issued letters to seize the assets used as collateral, but had not physically taken them over due to "obstacles on the ground", it said.

On Friday, authorities sealed the assets - four plots of lands in the Karawang area of West Java with a total size of 1.2 million sqm (120 hectares), it said. Hundreds of police and military personnel oversaw the process, local media reported.

Tommy Suharto could not be reached and his assistants and lawyer did not respond to multiple requests for comment. His lawyer had recently attended meetings with authorities to discuss Timor's debt, according to media reports.

The government has made several attempts to recover funds from the company, including taking it to court in 2008. Timor was assigned to build Indonesia's national car during the Suharto era.

Critics said the elder Suharto, who died in January 2008, had amassed as much as $45 billion in kickbacks ordeals during his presidency, which he and his family always denied. Once jailed for paying a hitman to kill a judge, Tommy is now chairman of the Berkarya political party, which failed to win a seat in the national parliament in the 2019 elections. He also controls shipping company PT Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi and other businesses. ($1 = 14,375.0000 rupiah)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021