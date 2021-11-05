Left Menu

Fire breaks out in servants' quarter at Doordarshan director's house

Six people were rescued from the house, they said.Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Four more people were rescued by the firemen and a woman was shifted to RML Hospital, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 11:19 IST
Fire breaks out in servants' quarter at Doordarshan director's house
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a servants' quarter at the residence of Doordarshan's director at Shahjahan Road here in the early hours of Friday, fire officials said.

The call about the fire was received at 2 am. Six people were rescued from the house, they said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Domestic articles kept in the servants' quarter on the ground floor of the house of Doordarshan director Mahender Singh had caught fire, a senior fire official said.

Two people were rescued by locals before the firemen reached the spot. Four more people were rescued by the firemen and a woman was shifted to RML Hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021