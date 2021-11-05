BA-parent IAG posts 485 mln euro loss for summer quarter
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 12:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Airways parent company IAG posted a loss of 485 million euros for its summer quarter as pandemic restrictions and the partial closure of the transatlantic market continued to hold back a travel recovery.
IAG's operating loss before exceptional items of 485 million euros for the July to end September period was ahead of a consensus forecast for a loss of 513 million euros.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British Airways
Advertisement