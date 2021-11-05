Left Menu

BA-parent IAG posts 485 mln euro loss for summer quarter

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 12:37 IST
British Airways parent company IAG posted a loss of 485 million euros for its summer quarter as pandemic restrictions and the partial closure of the transatlantic market continued to hold back a travel recovery.

IAG's operating loss before exceptional items of 485 million euros for the July to end September period was ahead of a consensus forecast for a loss of 513 million euros.

