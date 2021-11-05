Left Menu

BA-parent IAG warns of 3 bln euro loss for 2021

Over the summer, usually the most profitable period for airlines, IAG posted an operating loss before exceptional items of 485 million euros for the July to end September quarter, beating a consensus forecast for a loss of 513 million euros. IAG has suffered from its greater exposure to Britain, where complicated and expensive COVID-19 testing rules deterred travel over the summer, while Air France and Lufthansa's main home markets recovered more quickly due to less restrictive rules.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 13:01 IST
BA-parent IAG warns of 3 bln euro loss for 2021

British Airways parent company IAG said it was heading for a 3 billion euro ($3.5 billion) loss for 2021, but added that the reopening of transatlantic travel would help its aim to return to profit next year.

IAG said on Friday it planned to fly about 60% of its pre-pandemic capacity in the current quarter. On Monday, the United States will fully reopen to UK and other foreign travellers, a boost as those routes are some of IAG's most lucrative. But pandemic restrictions which lasted most of 2021 will push the group to an annual operating loss before exceptional items of about 3 billion euros, IAG warned, slightly behind a consensus forecast for a loss of 2.87 billion euros.

That puts IAG, which also owns the Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling airlines, behind European competitors Air France-KLM , which has guided to slightly positive earnings for 2021, and Germany's Lufthansa which eked out a small quarterly profit for its July to September period. Over the summer, usually the most profitable period for airlines, IAG posted an operating loss before exceptional items of 485 million euros for the July to end September quarter, beating a consensus forecast for a loss of 513 million euros.

IAG has suffered from its greater exposure to Britain, where complicated and expensive COVID-19 testing rules deterred travel over the summer, while Air France and Lufthansa's main home markets recovered more quickly due to less restrictive rules. ($1 = 0.8651 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021