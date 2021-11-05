Left Menu

Healthcare, bank stocks boost FTSE 100; IAG top loser

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, led by banks and healthcare major Astrazeneca, while British Airways parent IAG dropped after flagging a bigger-than-expected annual loss. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.2%, with retail stocks among the best performers. IAG fell 0.7% after it warned of a bigger-than-expected loss of 3 billion euro ($3.5 billion) for 2021, as pandemic restrictions and the partial closure of the transatlantic market continued to hold back travel recovery.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 14:04 IST
Healthcare, bank stocks boost FTSE 100; IAG top loser
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, led by banks and healthcare major Astrazeneca, while British Airways parent IAG dropped after flagging a bigger-than-expected annual loss. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.3% by 0810 GMT, with drugmakers Astrazeneca and GlaxoSmithKline among the top performers.

The banking sector rose 0.8% despite UK's 10-year government bond yields at a one-month low after a surprise Bank of England decision on Thursday to hold off on raising interest rates. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.2%, with retail stocks among the best performers.

IAG fell 0.7% after it warned of a bigger-than-expected loss of 3 billion euro ($3.5 billion) for 2021, as pandemic restrictions and the partial closure of the transatlantic market continued to hold back travel recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021