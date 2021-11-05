Left Menu

4 killed in car-bus collision in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 14:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five persons died and one person got injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a car at Kilometer No 71 of Yamuna Expressway here on Friday, police said. The incident took place under Naujheel Police Station of Mathura district, they said.

The occupants of the car were going to Kanpur from Noida to invite a minister for a program, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shiv Sagar Yadav, his mother Prem Lata, Gaurav Yadav, and Aryan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Netra Pal Singh said. The driver of the private bus, who also died in the incident, has been identified as Balwant Singh of Pathankot, he said. According to Singh, the incident occurred during the early hours of Friday morning, when the driver of the Delhi-bound private bus lost its control and ran across the divider.

A private car coming from Noida rammed into the bus, resulting in the instant death of four occupants of the car, he said. "The impact of the collision was such that the car virtually entered the bus," he said. The occupants of the car could be taken out only after detaching the car from the bus. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, while the sole injured, Nikki alias Mohnish Yadav, has been admitted to City Lifeline hospital of Mathura, the DSP said.

