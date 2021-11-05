Left Menu

New UK magnet factory for EVs should copy Chinese playbook-report

The Chinese rare earth industry is largely vertically integrated under six government-mandated operational companies, said Higgins, who has visited China over 40 times. A British magnet factory could be built by 2024 and eventually produce 2,000 tonnes a year of rare earth magnets, enough to supply about 1 million EVs, Higgins said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 15:32 IST
New UK magnet factory for EVs should copy Chinese playbook-report

Britain can revive production of high-powered magnets vital for the ramp up of electric vehicles, but it should copy China's centralised strategy to make it viable, according to a government-funded report released on Friday.

The feasibility study confirms a Reuters report that Britain could revive domestic production of super strong magnets used in electric vehicles (EVs) and wind turbines with government support, to reduce its reliance on China and achieve vital cuts in carbon emissions.. The report was written by Britain's Less Common Metals (LCM), one of the only companies outside of China that transforms rare earth raw materials into the special compounds needed to produce permanent magnets.

Any new magnet plant would face challenges competing with China, which produces 90% of the global supply of rare earth magnets at low prices, it said. To be viable, a British operation should be fully integrated, encompassing raw materials, processing and magnet production, LCM Chief Executive Ian Higgins said.

"We would say that the business model has to be like the Chinese, all joined up, ideally everything under same roof if possible," he told Reuters in an interview. The Chinese rare earth industry is largely vertically integrated under six government-mandated operational companies, said Higgins, who has visited China over 40 times.

A British magnet factory could be built by 2024 and eventually produce 2,000 tonnes a year of rare earth magnets, enough to supply about 1 million EVs, Higgins said. The study also proposes that rare earth raw materials for the magnet plant are sourced as byproducts from mineral sands, making the inputs much cheaper compared to new rare earth mines.

LCM would be open to establishing such a plant with partners while another option would be to recruit an established magnet producer to build a British operation, Higgins said. British government support would also be vital, he said.

The government's Department for Business declined to comment on details of the report, only saying it continues to work with investors to build "a globally competitive electric vehicle supply chain in the UK". Last month, the UK government set out plans to achieve its net zero strategy, including spending 850 million pounds ($1.15 billion) to support the roll out of EVs and their supply chains.

($1 = 0.7412 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021