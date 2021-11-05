Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net declines 74pc at Rs 3.66cr on soaring bad assets

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Friday reported a nearly 74 percent plunge in its net profit to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended in September 2021 as provisions rose due to a spike in bad loans.

The private sector bank had posted a net profit of Rs 14.01 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total income of the bank during the July-September period of 2021-22, however, grew to Rs 266.59 crore from Rs 249.66 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income was down at Rs 229 crore in Q2FY22 from Rs 243.97 crore in Q1FY21, even as the other income was higher at Rs 37.58 crore, as against Rs 5.69 crore.

Provisions for the bad loans and contingencies for the reported quarter rose to Rs 22.40 crore from Rs 4.29 crore in September 2020.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 8.67 percent of the gross advances as of September 30, 2021, from 6.36 percent in the year-ago same period.

However, sequentially from gross NPAs were down compared to 9.27 percent in June 2021 quarter. Value-wise, the gross NPAs were worth Rs 604.15 crore, up from Rs 448.72 crore.

Net NPAs too rose to 4.92 percent (Rs 329.55 crore) from 1.66 percent (Rs 111.45 crore).

''During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, NPA for which provision had already been made amounting to Rs 7,786 lakh has been technically written off,'' the bank said.

Provision coverage ratio (including technical write-off) as of September 30, 2021, is 74.18 percent, it added.

