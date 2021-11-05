Maha: Aurangabad civic body asks petrol pumps to check COVID-19 vaccination certificates of customers

The civic body in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has directed petrol pumps to check COVID-19 vaccination certificates of customers from November 30, an official said on Friday. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has announced the move to ensure maximum vaccination coverage in the city, the official said.

AMC commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey has issued directives to petrol pumps stating that COVID-19 vaccination certificates of customers should be checked and people whose second dose is due after November 30 can be exempted, he said.

Apart from this, inter-district and interstate bus operators have also been asked to check vaccination certificates of passengers before permitting them to travel, the official said. The civic body has further directed establishments such as swimming pools, function halls, shops, industries and private offices to ensure that their staff is fully vaccinated and permit entry only to people who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

