Delhi top cop distributes sweets to on-duty police personnel on Diwali

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited several areas of the national capital and distributed sweet packets to over 1,000 personnel of police and paramilitary staff who were on duty on Diwali, officials said on Friday.

Asthana visited 10 police districts from 9 pm to 1.30 am and had more than 35 halts, including police stations, battalions and Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), they said. ''The commissioner first went to C-Hexagon at India Gate and later reached Sarai Kale Khan picket via Bhairon Road. He went to New Friends Colony picket, Kalkaji, police picket in front of Saket mall, Malviya Nagar and SPUWAC. Asthana also visited RK Puram police station in southwest district and gave the staff sweets. ''After southwest district, he went to Tilak Nagar in west district, Madhuban Chowk, Mukarba Chowk and Azadpur in northwest district. He met the women patrolling staff,'' a senior police officer said. In north district, the commissioner visited Maurice Nagar, Civil Lines and Red Fort. Asthana met the women patrolling staff at Daryaganj area in central district. Around 1.30 am, the commissioner went to Ghazipur in east district, they said. Firecrackers were burst at several areas in the national capital on Diwali. Residents of Lajpat Nagar in South Delhi, Burari in North Delhi, Paschim Vihar in West Delhi and Shahdara in East Delhi reported incidents of firecracker bursting as early as 7 pm, despite the blanket ban in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

