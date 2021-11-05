Left Menu

Delhi top cop distributes sweets to on-duty police personnel on Diwali

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited several areas of the national capital and distributed sweet packets to over 1,000 personnel of police and paramilitary staff who were on duty on Diwali, officials said on Friday.Asthana visited 10 police districts from 9 pm to 1.30 am and had more than 35 halts, including police stations, battalions and Special Police Unit for Women and Children SPUWAC, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:30 IST
Delhi top cop distributes sweets to on-duty police personnel on Diwali
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited several areas of the national capital and distributed sweet packets to over 1,000 personnel of police and paramilitary staff who were on duty on Diwali, officials said on Friday.

Asthana visited 10 police districts from 9 pm to 1.30 am and had more than 35 halts, including police stations, battalions and Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), they said. ''The commissioner first went to C-Hexagon at India Gate and later reached Sarai Kale Khan picket via Bhairon Road. He went to New Friends Colony picket, Kalkaji, police picket in front of Saket mall, Malviya Nagar and SPUWAC. Asthana also visited RK Puram police station in southwest district and gave the staff sweets. ''After southwest district, he went to Tilak Nagar in west district, Madhuban Chowk, Mukarba Chowk and Azadpur in northwest district. He met the women patrolling staff,'' a senior police officer said. In north district, the commissioner visited Maurice Nagar, Civil Lines and Red Fort. Asthana met the women patrolling staff at Daryaganj area in central district. Around 1.30 am, the commissioner went to Ghazipur in east district, they said. Firecrackers were burst at several areas in the national capital on Diwali. Residents of Lajpat Nagar in South Delhi, Burari in North Delhi, Paschim Vihar in West Delhi and Shahdara in East Delhi reported incidents of firecracker bursting as early as 7 pm, despite the blanket ban in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021