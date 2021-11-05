India Pavilion crosses two lakh footfalls at Expo 2020 Dubai

The India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo has crossed two lakh footfalls, becoming one of the most visited pavilions, the government said on Friday. The pavilion was inaugurated on October 1, 2021.

''The India Pavilion has hosted over 2,00,000 visitors as on November 03, with various sector and state-specific sessions to discuss India's growth roadmap. It also secured investment opportunities for the country and celebrated several cultural events to attract visitors,'' the commerce ministry said. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai said, “The October month was a huge success for the India Pavilion. We saw a strong visitor turnout and expect this momentum to continue in the coming months”.

“While the India Pavilion will showcase more business opportunities for collaboration and investment, the popularity of India's festivals, food, and cultural performances, have been crucial aspects in attracting visitors from across the globe,” he added. A series of events on opportunities in Ladakh across focus sectors like sustainable infrastructure, connectivity, food processing and tourism were showcased during the Ladakh Week at the India Pavilion. The Karnataka week saw the announcement of a partnership between the Karnataka government and Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) to strengthen the investment ties between India and UAE.

''GII's investment approach in India is sector-agnostic, and the firm plans to invest another USD 500 m (Rs 3,500 crore) in India in the next 3 years and was one of the key achievements for the state of Karnataka,'' the ministry noted. The month of October at the India Pavilion also witnessed an array of cultural activities during Dusshera and Navratri celebrations. These included folk dances, storytelling and music for countless visitors and dignitaries.

The ongoing Diwali celebrations at India Pavilion comprise colourful installations, lighting in the form of Swarangoli or LED rangoli, virtual display of firecrackers and performances by leading artists such as Salim-Sulaiman, Dhruv and Rooh bands from India and Dubai, the ministry stated. ''The enthusiasm of visitors resulted in India Pavilion being one of the most visited Pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. The activities and events during October were witnessed by hundreds of visitors with zeal and enthusiasm,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)