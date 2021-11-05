Seven injured in Jaipur in cracker-related accidents

At least seven people were injured in cracker-related incidents in Jaipur in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, SMS Hospital superintendent Dr Vinay Malhotra said.

This year, the number of people with burn injuries due to firecrackers was much less than last year, Malhotra said.

He said a total of seven injured patients have been admitted to the hospital.

Of the seven people, three suffered eye injuries and two people got burn injuries on their hands, while two others got injured in a road accident.

