Left Menu

Seven injured in Jaipur in cracker-related accidents

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:18 IST
Seven injured in Jaipur in cracker-related accidents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven people were injured in cracker-related incidents in Jaipur in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, SMS Hospital superintendent Dr Vinay Malhotra said.

This year, the number of people with burn injuries due to firecrackers was much less than last year, Malhotra said.

He said a total of seven injured patients have been admitted to the hospital.

Of the seven people, three suffered eye injuries and two people got burn injuries on their hands, while two others got injured in a road accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021