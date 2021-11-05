Left Menu

Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:19 IST
Nickel futures slide on tepid demand
Nickel prices on Friday declined by 0.23 per cent to Rs 1,480.70 per kg in the futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for the November delivery traded lower by Rs 3.40, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 1,480.70 per kg with a business turnover of 1,662 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.

