Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel prices on Friday declined by 0.23 per cent to Rs 1,480.70 per kg in the futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for the November delivery traded lower by Rs 3.40, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 1,480.70 per kg with a business turnover of 1,662 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.

