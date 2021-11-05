US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at record high on strong jobs report, Pfizer COVID-19 pill cheer

Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as data showing strong jobs growth in October, coupled with positive earnings and Pfizer's COVID-19 pill update, boosted sentiment about economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.52 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 36,268.75.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.20 points, or 0.41%, at 4,699.26, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.25 points, or 0.40%, to 16,003.56 at the opening bell.

