Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1915 hours: DEL20 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-CUT Petrol price further cut by Rs 8, diesel by Rs 9 in BJP-ruled states New Delhi: Petrol price has been further reduced by as much as Rs 8.7 per litre and diesel by Rs 9.52 in BJP ruled states and UTs - from Ladakh to Puducherry - as they matched the central government's announcement of a cut in excise duty with slashing of local sales tax (VAT) rates.

DEL34 BIZ-LD PMGKAY No proposal to extend free ration scheme PMGKAY beyond Nov 30: Food Secy New Delhi: The Centre on Friday said there is no proposal at present to extend free foodgrains supply via the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to provide relief to ration card holders, in view of recovery in the economy and good disposal of foodgrains in the open market under the OMSS policy. DEL32 BIZ-FOREX-RESERVES India's forex reserves increase USD 1.9 bn to USD 642 bn Mumbai: India's forex reserves have increased by USD 1.919 billion to USD 642.019 billion for the week ended October 29 on a healthy increase in the currency assets and value of gold, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

DEL29 BIZ-EDIBLE OILS Retail edible oil prices drop by Rs 5-20/kg in major mkts: Food Secy New Delhi: Edible oil prices in the major retail markets across the country have declined by Rs 5-20 per kg after various measures, including an import duty cut, by the government, Food Secretary Sudhansu Pandey said on Friday.

DCM4 BIZ-IPO-NEXT WEEK IPO rush continues; Paytm, 2 other public issues to open next week New Delhi: Hectic fundraising through IPOs will continue next week, with three firms -- One97 Communications, owner of Paytm; Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets; and Latent View Analytics -- are set to launch their initial share-sales to collectively mop up about Rs 21,000 crore. DCM7 COP26-WEF-COALITION Amazon, Apple, Mahindra join First Movers Coalition to drive zero-carbon tech demand New Delhi/Glasgow: Global giants like Amazon and Apple as well as Mahindra Group and Dalmia Cement (Bharat) from India have joined as founding members of the 'First Movers Coalition' to work towards driving demand for zero-carbon technologies, the World Economic Forum has said. DCM21 BIZ-BUDGET-TRADE-TAX FinMin invites suggestions on taxation from industry and trade bodies New Delhi:The Finance Ministry has asked for suggestions on taxation from industries and trade bodies for Budget 2022-23, which is going to set the tone for growth of India's economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

