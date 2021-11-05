Left Menu

Bankers of McLeod Russel sign ICA for resolution on debt recast

By FY20, its total saleable quantity had dropped by nearly 53 per cent to 42 million kgs with the company selling estates to square off debts.A slew of ICDs unsecured borrowings from other entities extended to some of the other BM Khaitan group companies, hurtled the tea major into a serious crisis.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:44 IST
Bankers of McLeod Russel sign ICA for resolution on debt recast
  • Country:
  • India

Bulk tea major McLeod Russel India on Friday said its bankers have signed an Inter Creditors Agreement (ICA), a precursor to a resolution plan for debt restructuring, that rekindled hope of revival of the once largest tea producer of the world.

After the promoters of McLeod reach a settlement with a financial creditor, Techno Electric & Engineering, the company could be out of National Company Law Tribunal’s insolvency process. The trigger for the insolvency application by Techno was a loan agreement for providing Rs 100 crore inter-corporate deposit (ICD).

“We hope to reach a satisfactory resolution shortly with the bankers on debt recast,” a McLeod official told PTI.

''All the banking lenders have signed/executed an Inter Creditors Agreement (ICA) to provide for ground rules for finalisation and implementation of Resolution Plan in respect of borrower/Company'', McLeod Russel said in a stock exchange filing. There are nearly 8-10 lenders including a combination of private and public-sector banks, such as Axis Bank, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Indusind Bank and ICICI Bank.

The outstanding debt including interest will be around Rs 2100-2300 crore, company officials estimated which is not sustainable for the tea major.

Till March 2018, McLeod had 52 estates in the country producing 67 million kg of tea with a total saleable production of 89 million kg. By FY20, its total saleable quantity had dropped by nearly 53 per cent to 42 million kgs with the company selling estates to square off debts.

A slew of ICDs — unsecured borrowings from other entities — extended to some of the other BM Khaitan group companies, hurtled the tea major into a serious crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021