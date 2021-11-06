Left Menu

Karan Singh writes to JK L-G for naming new airport terminal in Jammu after his father Hari Singh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-11-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 00:49 IST
File Photo
  
  

Former MP Karan Singh on Friday appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to recommend to the Centre to name the upcoming airport terminal in Jammu after his father Maharaja Hari Singh.

In a letter to Sinha, Singh said, ''As you know the Jammu airport was first constructed by my father Maharaja Hari Singh for his private plane and was used for several years.... As we do not have an Assembly at present, perhaps you may like to make a recommendation to the (Civil Aviation) Ministry. I am sure this will be greatly appreciated by the people of Jammu.'' PTI AB SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

