Left Menu

Barclays subpoenaed by U.S. Virgin Islands over Epstein ties

The U.S. Virgin Islands has asked British bank Barclays to hand over information related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said on Friday. The USVI is now in the process of serving a similar subpoena on Barclays in the U.K. and Barclays will respond to that subpoena once it is served," a spokesman for the lender said.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 06-11-2021 01:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 01:16 IST
Barclays subpoenaed by U.S. Virgin Islands over Epstein ties
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Virgin Islands has asked British bank Barclays to hand over information related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said on Friday. Barclays received a subpoena in the United States from the U.S. Virgin Islands in February, the bank confirmed.

"Barclays has already provided its response to this subpoena and complied with its obligations. The USVI is now in the process of serving a similar subpoena on Barclays in the U.K. and Barclays will respond to that subpoena once it is served," a spokesman for the lender said. Barclays said Monday that Chief Executive Jes Staley was leaving the bank after a dispute with British financial regulators over how he described his ties with Epstein.

Epstein's estate was sued last year by the U.S. Virgin Islands, which claimed that he raped and trafficked in dozens of young women and girls on a private island in U.S. Virgin Island territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021