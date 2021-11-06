EV startup Rivian targets $63.11 billion valuation in IPO

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is backed by both Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, said on Friday it was targeting a valuation of up to $63.11 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company currently expects the IPO price range to be between $72 and $74 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)