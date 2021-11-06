Left Menu

U.S. warning international travelers of 'long lines' Monday -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 03:01 IST
U.S. warning international travelers of 'long lines' Monday -official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is preparing for long lines and delays on Monday as the White House lifts restrictions on international travel for fully vaccinated foreign nationals, a senior official told Reuters late on Friday.

The Biden administration "expects pent-up demand for travel, which means longer than normal wait times for travelers," the official said, adding the administration was boosting staffing to pre-pandemic levels, and "long lines are expected in the initial days following pent-up demand."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021