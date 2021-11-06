WNS to Participate at Q4'21 Investor Conferences

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India&New York, United States - WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management solutions, today announced that the company will participate at the following calendar Q4 2021 investor conferences: Berenberg 2021 US CEO Conference Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Location: Virtual Participants: Keshav Murugesh, CEO and David Mackey, EVP-Finance & Head of Investor Relations J.P. Morgan 2021 Ultimate Services Conference Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021 Location: Virtual Participants: Sanjay Puria, CFO and David Mackey, EVP-Finance & Head of Investor Relations Presentation: 8:55 AM (Eastern) Live audio webcast available on WNS’ website at http://ir.wns.com About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2021, WNS had 49,511 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

