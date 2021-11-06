Speeding bus kills motorcyclist

One person was killed when a speeding bus hit his motorcycle from behind on the Bagha Jatin flyover in the southern part of the city on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident happened at around 9 am when a Bagbazar-bound private bus from Garia first hit the biker from behind and then crushed him under the wheels, a police officer of Survey Park Police Station said.

Some bus passengers were injured as the driver jumped out of the moving bus after running over the biker. One of the passengers managed to stop the moving vehicle after the driver jumped out, police said. ''Some locals with the help of a traffic guard deployed there took the motorcyclist to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors,'' the officer said.

The driver is absconding while police detained the ticket-conductor of the bus and seized the vehicle, he added.

