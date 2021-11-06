Muzaffarnagar: 13 cases filed against unidentified people for violating firecracker ban on Diwali
The Muzaffarnagar police has registered 13 cases against unidentified people for flouting a firecracker ban on the occasion of Diwali, officials said on Saturday.
The cases were registered on Friday for bursting firecrackers under Kotwali and Civil Lines police station areas, they said.
Diwali was celebrated on Thursday.
The Uttar Pradesh government had banned the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali in areas with 'poor' or worse air quality. Green crackers were allowed with certain restrictions in areas where the air quality was 'moderate' or better.
