Divi's Labs Q2 net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 606 cr

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported a 16.71 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 606.46 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 519.59 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 2,006.62 crore. It was Rs 1,762.94 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The group has not experienced any significant impact on its operations, supply chain, and recoverability of carrying amounts of financial and non-financial assets due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Divi's Labs said.

