Left Menu

Divi's Labs Q2 net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 606 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:29 IST
Divi's Labs Q2 net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 606 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported a 16.71 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 606.46 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 519.59 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 2,006.62 crore. It was Rs 1,762.94 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The group has not experienced any significant impact on its operations, supply chain, and recoverability of carrying amounts of financial and non-financial assets due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Divi's Labs said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021