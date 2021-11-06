Left Menu

Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-11-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 16:11 IST
Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany has injured several people, German media report.

Local police told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that they received a call about the attack around 9 am local time on Saturday.

The train in question, one of Germany's high-speed ICE trains, was travelling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.

One person has been arrested and multiple people are injured, police said. So far, there is no information about the attacker or possible motives.

A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf, where the train is currently stopped, has been closed since approximately 9 am and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg has been suspended.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021