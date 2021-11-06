Left Menu

Over 15.69 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states/UTs: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 6 PTI More than 116.54 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.More than 15.69 crore 15,69,46,111 balance and unutilised covid vaccine doses are still available with the statesUTs to be administered.The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 16:14 IST
Over 15.69 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states/UTs: Govt
More than 116.54 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

More than 15.69 crores (15,69,46,111) balance and unutilized covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states/UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states/UTs, the ministry added.

