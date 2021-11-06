Left Menu

MP: 4 killed, 2 injured in roads accidents in Sehore, Betul

PTI | Sehore/Betul | Updated: 06-11-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 17:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four men were killed and two injured in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore and Betul districts, police said on Saturday.

Two men, aged 30 and 28, were killed when their speeding car, which was on its way from Nasrullaganj to Bhopal, collided with a roadside tree near Semri village in Sehore on Friday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav said.

In Betul, two persons in the 20-22 age group were killed and two injured on Friday night when a tractor-trolley overturned near Asadi village, some 58 kilometres from the district headquarters, Chicholi police station in charge Ajay Soni said.

