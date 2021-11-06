Left Menu

Knife attack on German train severely injures 3 people

The train in question, one of Germanys high-speed ICE trains, was travelling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.A spokesperson for the Bavarian Red Cross, which has 110 responders on the scene, said the organization processed three severely injured people who have since been taken to a local clinic.

Knife attack on German train severely injures 3 people
A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany left three people severely injured, the Bavarian Red Cross said Saturday. One man has been arrested in connection with the morning attack at the train station in Seubersdorf, where the train is currently stopped, police said. Police said multiple people were injured but were unable to provide a specific number. The train in question, one of Germany's high-speed ICE trains, was travelling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.

A spokesperson for the Bavarian Red Cross, which has 110 responders on the scene, said the organization processed three “severely injured” people who have since been taken to a local clinic. Between 200 and 300 people were removed from the train and are now being taken care of at a nearby location, the Red Cross spokesperson said. Local police told The Associated Press that they received a call about the attack around 9 a.m. local time. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the background behind the “terrible” attack was “still unclear” and is “now being clarified.” He said people in Seubersdorf, a municipality located about 473 kilometers (294 miles) south of Berlin, faced no “acute danger.” “I hope that those injured and those who witnessed this will recover quickly and completely,” Seehofer said.

Bavarian state police were on the scene in Seubersdorf, local police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf was closed and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg was suspended. Long-distance train service has since been rerouted via the nearby city of Ingolstadt.

