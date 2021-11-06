Left Menu

Railway Board Chairman briefed on Southern Railway's developments

The Chairman lauded the eco-friendly, cost-effective initiative of the zone in launching PASUMAI green series of locomotives, which runs on diesel as well as electricity, the release said. Sharma also visited the Integral Coach Factory at Perambur here and inspected the production of coaches for Indias first semi-high speed train set Vande Bharat Express, a release from ICF said.

Among others, Sharma inspected PASUMAI 3.0, the dual-mode Locomotive at Dr MGR Chennai Central that was inducted into service recently. Image Credit: Twitter(@RailMinIndia)
Suneet Sharma, Chairman Railway Board & Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Railways, on Saturday visited the Southern Railway and reviewed its various works.

He chaired a review meeting at Southern Railway Headquarters with BG Mallya, General Manager (In-charge), Principal Heads of Departments of Southern Railway and DRMs, an official release here said.

A presentation was made to him regarding the various developments and achievements of the Southern Railway. In his address, Sharma ''lauded the efforts of Southern Railway and exhorted officers to focus on safety and employees' welfare,'' it said.

He also met representatives of the recognised union and various staff and officers associations.

Among others, Sharma inspected PASUMAI 3.0, the dual-mode Locomotive at Dr MGR Chennai Central that was inducted into service recently. ''The Chairman lauded the eco-friendly, cost-effective initiative of the zone in launching PASUMAI (green) series of locomotives,'' which runs on diesel as well as electricity, the release said. Sharma also visited the Integral Coach Factory at Perambur here and inspected the production of coaches for India's first semi-high speed train set Vande Bharat Express, a release from ICF said.

