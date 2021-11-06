Left Menu

Haryana law providing 75% reservation in pvt sector to come into effect from Jan 15

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:01 IST
A law in Haryana that provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state will come into force from January 15, 2022. A notification in this regard was issued by the Haryana government on Saturday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in an official release here, said the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 will be made applicable with effect from January 15, 2022, with the priority of providing employment to the local youth in the private sector.

The state government had issued a notification in the official gazette on November 6, 2021, specifying the date of its commencement as January 15, 2022, according to the release.

The state, however, issued another notification whereby the upper limit of gross monthly salary or wages under the said Act has been reduced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000, Khattar said.

In March this year, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, providing 75 per cent reservation for those having domicile certificates and seeking private-sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.

Khattar said the said Act will be applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

It will be mandatory for all these employers to register all their employees drawing a gross monthly salary or wages not more than Rs 30,000 on the designated portal available on the official website of the Labour Department, Haryana.

Violation of any provision of this Act will be a punishable offence, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the state government's decision to provide 75 per cent of jobs to local youth in private companies would greatly benefit the youth of the state.

"We had promised that we would ensure 75 per cent employment opportunities for local candidates in the private sector, which we have accomplished and it will prove to be a revolutionary step," he said.

